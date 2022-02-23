Whether you're a collector or creator, the Mardi Gras Mambo & All That Jazz Exhibit in the main gallery of the Art Learning Center has something to offer. Hosted by the Mid-City Artisans, this gallery contains everything Mardi Gras including art, jewelry, candles, furniture and photography, all created by local Louisiana artisans. These products are not overly-expensive and would make a fantastic addition to homes, workplaces, as well as a great present.
The exhibit unveiling event took place on Friday, Feb. 11. Along with being decked out with Mardi gras themed artworks, the opening event featured live jazz music, king cake and popular New Orleans-style drinks.
When you first step in and glance around at everything on display, you can feel the soulful Southern Louisiana atmosphere. The colors purple, green and gold are incorporated in almost all the pieces that hang on the walls. Jazz trumpets, saxophones and items associated with New Orleans culture are also adorned in the works. This exhibit captured the picturesque scene of Mardi Gras down to the patterned masquerade masks and the traditional Mardi Gras beads.
Artist Shaun Aleman contributed unique works, including “Sax,” a painting on a saxophone case, and “Celebrate,” which features a vintage clarinet framework. The pointillism art, “Bourbon St. After the Party” by Charles Tomajko, was featured three times in different applications, showcasing the vibrancy of an empty New Orleans street scene. Artist Felicia Noel added to the mix with her many works, including “Kool Jazz,” “Back to Bassist” and “Cool Breeze.”
Some paintings, like "Cafe Dumonde" by Alla Baltes, were enormous and included vivid colors which depicted gorgeous sceneries, while others like "Party Animals" by Margaret Blades (which showed two dogs in Mardi Gras jester hats), were small but possessed delightful quirks.
Although acrylic paintings and photos make up most of the gallery's offerings, several small trinkets are also on display. A jewelry counter sits in the mid-center of the room with a display case containing precisely crafted, handmade earrings and various other delicate jewelry pieces. Delicious smelling scented candles are also included in the bunch.
For those interested in checking out the exhibit, Mid-City Artisans hosts “Art and Wine Nights” on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., during which jazz music will be played, and artisans will come in to show off their additional work.
On Feb. 26, artist Felicia Noel, whose work is shown in this gallery, will be painting live at the gallery.
The gallery is open for viewing at 516 Moore St. through March 2, six days a week. Free coffee, tea, beignets and king cake will be available during live events.