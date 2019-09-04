Mid City Beer Garden finally opened its doors last weekend on Aug. 30 after long awaiting.
Nestled between Mid City and the Garden District on the corner of Government St. and Steele Blvd., the bar is a new concept to the city that serves beverages and food in a contemporary open space. Customers walk in to a courtyard-like space filled with plants and ample seating with interspersed metal barstools and metal and wood tables. There is an inside bar with pine ceilings and separate room for private events.
The beer garden is the brain child of owners Brian Baiamonte and Dave Remmetter, who own Radio Bar, and Kelli Paxton, a former manager at Radio Bar. Remmetter attended the University as a general studies major in the 90s while Paxton is an LSU graduate. The developers had proposed the project back in 2015. Four years later, their vision has come to life.
“Brian and Dave own Radio Bar, and Kelli Paxton was one of the managers over there for about seven years,” said Eleece Aliano, Mid City Beer Garden brand ambassador and special events coordinator. “They’ve obviously put a lot of time and effort into this, which is great. They’ve actually been looking at a beer garden I want to say for about three or four years and now it’s finally here. We almost started crying the first day we were open.”
Aliano was a bartender at Radio Bar. She was brought over into the operation two months prior to determine the fine tuning details and how service was going to be. She says it’s been a great ride so far and that her favorite plant in the garden is a candle stick plant that opens during the day but closes at night. She says servers can answer questions about the plants in the garden.
According to Aliano, the bar has 50 beers on draft and another 15 in bottles and cans. Some of these beers include local brews like Abita and Gnarly Barley. They also offer wine on draft as well as cold brew coffee and kombucha. One of the things that they highlight is that they are a neighborhood bar so they do carry non-alcoholic beverages customers can enjoy, like kombucha from local brand Big Easy Bucha.
In addition to the varied drink options, the bar offers what Aliano refers to as snacks. You can accompany a lager with grilled bratwurst on a soft pretzel bun or enjoy an IPA with some cheese fries or Chelsea’s famous grilled cheese and tomato basil soup, a tribute to a previous restaurant owned by Remmetter. Aliano shares the dish has been a hot commodity.
“We wanted something that is a breathable building,” Aliano said. “An open air space that people can come and enjoy and basically have a beer in Jurassic Park. You know, enjoy the environment, enjoy the neighborhood and enjoy craft beers. We want to make it known that we are a bar and not a restaurant. We are a bar that happens to have a couple snacks.”
The locale is age-restricted to patrons 21-and-up because of the zoning and licensing in the area. However, Aliano says they are fur baby friendly and dogs are more than welcome to come in. The restaurant is also home to a frog Aliano found on their very first day of business who seems to like the beer garden as well. They are thinking of baptizing him “Hoppy.”
“Our beers change pretty frequently,” Aliano said. “This past weekend, we’ve gotten to experience how Baton Rouge likes their beer and they like it a lot.”