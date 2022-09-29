I’ve been frequenting Mid-City more — mainly for food. And I can say the area does not disappoint in this category. Here’s a few Mid-City eateries you can check out for an affordable date or dinner with friends.
1. Elsie’s Plate and Pie
With its menu of handheld classics, Elsie’s Plate and Pie offers a mom-and-pop ambience and some good, Southern cooking to match. Pies are Elsie's specialty, with options ranging from the savory crawfish to the cool coconut cream. I went with friends last week and opted for a specialty grilled cheese with tomato soup. I was amazed by how much flavor came from a relatively simple dish. Elsie’s has been on its P's and Q's since its Government Street location opened in 2017. I recommend them to anyone desiring an affordable break from campus dining options. A typical Elsie’s meal doesn’t exceed $25.
Elsie’s Plate and Pie is located at 3145 Government St., 70806.
2. Soji: Modern Asian
Soji: Modern Asian offers classic Japanese eats with a 21st century twist. You can order one of the specialty rolls, hot ramen and even a selection of bento boxes. Soji is currently running a 21+ Girls’ Night special on Thursdays, where you get a specialty drink, sushi roll and choice of appetizer for a grand bill of $20. Upon attendance, I was given complimentary champagne and enjoyed my meal as the Japanese manga series "Demon Slayer" played on the bar’s TV screens. If the goal was an unorthodox but accessible experience, then job well done Soji.
Soji: Modern Asian is located at 5050 Government St., 70806.
3. Mid City Beer Garden
From weekend brunch and daily specials to a pet-friendly patio featuring gorgeous greenery, Mid City Beer Garden seems to have something for everyone. Customer favorites include the classic 8-ounce burgers and chicken and andouille gumbo. If you’re feeling boozy, Mid City Beer Garden also offers an extensive tap list and specialty cocktails – the raspberry margarita being a personal favorite. Check out this place when you want ambiance without breaking the bank. A typical meal here doesn’t exceed $35. Note that you must be at least 21 to enter.
Mid-City Beer Garden is located at 3808 Government St., 70806.
4. Sweet Society
I couldn’t conclude this list without giving y’all somewhere to go for dessert. Sweet Society is located within the Electric Depot and serves up Asian sweets — from classic boba to taiyaki, ice cream served in a fish-shaped waffle cone. Whether you want a refresher to quench your thirst or to reward yourself with a sweet treat, Sweet Society can provide the vice for around $10. You can also purchase specialty snacks from the storefront, such as Pocky and Asian chip brands.
Sweet Society is located at 1509 Government St., 70802.