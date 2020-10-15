The coronavirus hasn't stopped some businesses from continuing to offer their services. It may be difficult to keep up, but local businesses want to continue to help out others. The Mid City Makers Market is one of those businesses. On Oct. 17, they're hosting another market from 4 to 8 pm on 1590 Government St.
Mid City Makers Market usually includes pop-up shops. These pop-up shops include 60 local makers who sell products like jewelry, paintings, woodwork, bee products and apparel. Some shops even have consumable goods like CBD oils, cocktail mixes and bath and body works.
The market also includes other businesses who are set up at the Electric Depot location. These businesses include Boru Ramen, Sweet Society, Sweet Baton Rouge and City Roots Coffee. They are also usually open before, during and after the market.
This is an opportunity for anyone to come to the event and support local makers and businesses.
Mid City Makers Market is also following guidelines to keep guests safe from the spread of the coronavirus. With the new location at the Electric Depot, Mid City Makers Market is able to have more room for social distancing. The pop-up shops are spread out from each other, there will be sanitizing stations and masks are also required.
"2020 has been a challenging year for small businesses and makers in particular," said co-founder Justin Lemoine. "The Mid City Makers Market came about in 2016 as a way to highlight the wide array of talented creators in the Baton Rouge region, and we're grateful to be able to bring it back in a safe way," Lemoine said.
The Makers Market has been in operation for 4 years, and they're planning on continuing the market into 2021 and beyond.