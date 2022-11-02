Baton Rouge has many hidden surprises, one of them being Duvic’s.
On a regular night, Duvic’s martinis are $10. But every Wednesday, the bar offers a special where listed martinis are $6 apiece.
Here’s your guide to every martini on the discount list:
Sweet Martinis
Your sweet tooth will be craved with the Cosmo Jewel and The Leg Spreader. Cosmo Jewel is a play on your average Cosmopolitan with an added lemonade and raspberry flavor. If you’re looking for a pink, fun and flirty drink, the Jewel is the one for you.
Next up, The Leg Spreader. The Leg Spreader’s presentation may throw you off a bit. It’s bright green and frothy but tastes like a tropical paradise. If you’re a fan of the way Bath and Body Works lotion smells, you’ll probably like this martini. It makes you feel like you’re on a Caribbean vacation right here in Baton Rouge.
Subtly Sweet Martinis
If a martini glass full of sugar doesn’t quite fit your taste, Duvic’s has more subtly sweet martinis on deck, like The Pink Devil. This drink is perfect for a girl’s night out in the city. It’s a light pink color with a lime placed on the edge of the glass. With well blended flavors and a light aftertaste of grapefruit, The Pink Devil isn’t too strong. It’s a sophisticated order, but not too buttoned up.
The Pomegranate is another martini that gives off Cosmopolitan vibes but with a lemon garnish on the rim. This one sets the standard. It’s exactly what you want to be drinking when you order a martini. The Pomegranate is a combination of candied pomegranate and ends with a taste of sour citrus.
Finally, the French Kiss. Presentation-wise, this martini gets a 10/10. When it comes to your table, the glass illuminates an ombre sunset with yellows and oranges blended throughout the drink. In line with the colors, the French Kiss has a strong pineapple flavor. With continued sipping, that flavor expands to a moderate amaretto sour. It’s definitely a drink you will want to order again and again.
Cool and Refreshing Martini
On a hot summer day, especially a boiling hot one in Louisiana, all someone could want is a nice, refreshing drink. The Cucumber martini is the one to beat the heat. It tastes like cucumber with undertones of pickle and lime. If you get this one, ask to add a bit of heat like Tajín on the rim.
Dessert Martini
Duvic’s Chocolate is your average adult milkshake. The consistency is very thin, but the chocolate flavor is rich. You have to be in the mood for this martini in order to enjoy it.
Classic Martinis
These next two martinis, The Manhattan and The Cajun, have distinct flavors. You either like them or you don’t.
The Manhattan smells of straight whiskey and tastes like it too. The aftertaste gives off cherry notes.
The Cajun tastes like New Orleans in a glass. The whole martini tastes like a spicy pickle. It is garnished like a Bloody Mary and gives the vibes of one too.
The last martini was The Classic. The name is a giveaway. This is a typical martini made up of Tanqueray Gin and dry Vermouth with an olive. There are several ways you can order The Classic to personalize the drink and get semi-different tastes. This is one of the more tolerable classic martinis. If you’re looking to try an original, The Classic is the place to start.
At this point you’re probably looking for something to munch on. While Duvic's doesn’t offer a Wednesday deal on food, the garlic and parmesan fries are easy to eat while still being able to sip through the martini menu. This $7 plate of fries come with ketchup and garlic aioli — very flavorful and each bite will leave you craving another fry.
Once a regular for five years and now a bartender at Duvic’s, Drew Ahrens said the bar has been doing the martini special for a couple years now. Her favorite martini on the menu is the French Kiss, but her favorite part of her job is the people.
“My favorite part about working at Duvic’s is the heartwarming crowd,” Ahrens said.
Duvic’s is located at 2854 Kalurah St.