Having a rough day? Enjoy memes? Love your University? The Reveille digital staff has compiled a series of their Top 12 LSU Memes to better your day!
Everyone in Baton Rouge who drives knows about the infamous "yield left turn on green" at stop lights. Highland is the most well known of these roads, yet nothing has been done to fix the seemingly endless build up of traffic every day. If you enjoy waiting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, getting road rage because of it and being late to events, Highland Road is the place for you!
Ah, the classic frat meme. Everyone knew this was coming. Funny depictions and jokes of fraternities and sororities are often very entertaining to poke fun at. At least this joke makes fun of a relatively enjoyable scenario as opposed to the other, more serious things that have been in the news for Greek life. If you are the fraternity 5th year that this meme is making fun of, don't.
Be careful where you rush freshmen-bros. *Clip from “The Real Bros of Simi Valley”* • - • - • - • - • - • - • - • - • - • - #geaux #geauxtigers #lsumemes #batonrouge #225 #louisiana #louisianamemes #ull #southeastern #tulan #latech #lsu20 #lsu21 #lsu22 #lsu23 #lsu24 #college #collegememes #realbrosofsimivalley
STRIPES is often one of the most underutilized, underappreciated programs offered at LSU, offering new activities, information and friendships for the University. If you have participated in the program, you know what this meme is talking about. STRIPES leaders are androids. Created to bring out a smile in everyone they meet - plain and simple. They are the most energetic, fun-loving, enjoyable individuals you will ever meet, but please, at least wake the poor Freshmen up at 8 am, have mercy.
Texas is back? The Texas Minister of Culture's reaction to his beloved Longhorns loss to the Tigers would say differently. Poor kid though. He has to learn what its like to be a Texas fan eventually though.
2015 was one of LSU football's most promising years in a while. Leonard Fournette was running ramped, and the defense was shutting down everyone with players like Deion Jones, Kendall Beckwith, and Jamal Adams. Well, at least for the first two months. After the Alabama game it all went downhill. One of the most infamous three game stretches in Tiger history would probably be better forgotten.
Coach O can get fired up against anyone. When his Tigers are playing Alabama it goes to another level. An intense man with an intense face. That about explains it.
Two weeks ago, LSU lost Hashy W. Brown, an esteemed icon among freshman. A memorial was created outside Hill Memorial Library, and the student body flocked to honor Hashy.
So someone left a hashbrown outside at #LSU and someone made it a person then he died and they turned it’s spot into a memorial. This is what it’s turned into so far: pic.twitter.com/KT40KS6TQf— holly (@hollymarie731) September 6, 2019
LSU requires students change their password for myLSU.com every 120 days or every four months to insure safety of a student's account. When you login to wifi on campus it requires your LSU email and password, but if you change the password edurom will not accept the new password for several days.
College gets stressful, so it's normal to cry every now and then; sometimes it happens in public at Middleton or in the quad after a test. When everything calms down it can be a funny story to tell, even on family weekend.
Sometimes, you force yourself to get up and go all the way to class and then this happens. And when it does happen, you don't complain.
Who cares that some of the buildings around campus are falling apart and sometimes going through Lockett alone is dangerous, as long as the football players get new sleep pods in their locker-room?
Scott Crousillac is a biology professor that is not afraid to share his opinion but is popular to student on Twitter. He describes Lockett's tendency to crowd when having a class in Lockett.
In honor of school starting Monday, I chose to share my all-time favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/n3AzBYDpHS— Scott Crousillac (@ScottCrousillac) August 17, 2018