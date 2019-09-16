Cheese and tea may seem like a weird combination, but MoMo Tea combines the two into a delicious treat for customers.
Ronnie Wong is the owner of MoMo Tea and wants to keep Baton Rouge up to date with the cheese foam craze that is going on in China.
The drink originated from Taiwanese night market stands, and they introduced to the public a cloud of powdered cheese and milk as a new topping. HeyTea, a tea shop in China, picked up on this in 2012 and started to use real cream cheese and milk to give their customers a top quality taste.
Lines of people would wait two or three hours just to have cheese tea.
In California, New York and Texas, specifically Houston, cheese foam only popped up one or two years ago. Wong wanted to bring cheese tea to Baton Rouge because in America, we are behind on this trend.
"This is what's super popular in China right now," Wong said. "We do have boba. It's popular over here, but in China, it's not popular at all anymore."
Wong describes cheese tea as a liquefied cheesecake. Customers have to tilt their cup at a 45 or 50 degree angle, and the tea will go through the cheese making it the perfect mixture.
Wong also highlighted on the quality of their teas. He mentioned how this is as close customers will get to going to China. Customers who have been to these tea shops in China told Wong that their teas tastes the same as the ones in China.
"Our cheese foam is pretty similar to the one of the most popular places in China," Wong said.
Melina Chen, Wong's wife, works at the shop and hand-selects the ingredients. The ingredients are shipped from Taiwan, and they have to order them months in advance. Their matcha is shipped from Japan.
MoMo Tea not only satisfies with their menu, but the atmosphere in their shop is very open and modern. It has a coffee house atmosphere, and the shop attracts people of all ages. Friends and family can come in and play board games while they enjoy their order.
"I go to MoMo probably a couple of times a month, and it's seriously the best boba tea in my opinion," Music composition sophomore Lukas Dorcy said. "And if you've never had it, the cheese foam is amazing. It's all super high quality and the folks there are always friendly and helpful."
MoMo Tea is an exceptional place to go to if you want to get a special treat with friends, or a new place to study at. It's important to always try something new, and trying cheese tea might be your newest addiction.