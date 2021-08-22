Not to sound like an infomercial, but are you tired of sitting on your couch and binging your favorite show again? If so, then this is the right article for you.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, movie theaters are truly back and open for business with new releases to look forward to every week. In Baton Rouge alone, there are seven different movie house locations: two AMCs, two Movie Taverns, the Cinemark at Perkins Rowe, a Celebrity Theaters and, of course, the iconic Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.
You cannot go wrong with any of these choices, as there is always something new and exciting to see.
Personally, I frequently visit AMC Baton Rouge 16 on Hatteras Ave. because of its kind and helpful staff, comfy seating, superbly immersive Dolby Cinema and IMAX auditoriums. It was the first theater I went to after I moved to Baton Rouge in fall 2018 and has been nothing short of excellent.
Conversely, the AMC near the Mall of Louisiana should not be slept on either, as they sometimes show films that AMC 16 does not. It’s closer to campus than AMC 16 and within the mall, so you can save some gas and shop some too before the show. In short, both are great locations.
Originally called The Grand Cinema, Celebrity Theatres is another excellent theater choice too. Baton Rouge local Jane Lynam sings high praises for the theater, calling it “super homey” and saying “it doesn’t feel like one of the chain theaters even though it is one,” due to its pleasant atmosphere, huge arcade area and games throughout the lobby. The Celebrity Theatres will surely make you feel like a celebrity on George O’Neal Road.
Moreover, who doesn’t love dinner and a show? By taking a trip to the Movie Tavern at the Citiplace Market or Juban Crossing, you can see the coolest movies playing today while simultaneously munching on a juicy Tavern Cheeseburger, wings, nachos—or a salad for those with a greener palette. I personally recommend pepperoni pizza with bell peppers. As for seating, the luxurious lounging chairs allow for maximum comfortability that imitates the feeling of watching a movie on your bed or couch, while offering a premium setting with tasty food and popcorn.
Not too far in Lake Charles, there are only two Cinemarks that rarely screen indie films or anything outside of big-budget titles, so the wide array of theaters is quite wonderful in Baton Rouge.
So, go to the movie theaters because there are plenty of new and exciting movies playing right now—with many more to come (get hyped for Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” if you’re not). It absolutely beats streaming something from your living room.