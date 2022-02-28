Mardi Gras, Louisiana’s state-wide party, has finally returned. One of the most important must-haves for a good party is music, especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. This week’s Music Monday includes a variety of songs from multiple artists, genres and decades to get you ready for your Mardi Gras celebration.
Maybe you’re standing at the barricades as you wait for the parade to start, and you want to keep yourself preoccupied with some Zydeco and Mardi Gras music favorites. Maybe you’ve decided to stay at home this Mardi Gras, and you’re looking for some upbeat music to lighten your mood. Whatever your Mardi Gras festivities may entail, this playlist has got you covered.
Stay safe, and let the good times roll.