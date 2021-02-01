Let’s face it, we’ve all wanted to be the main character of our own movie at some point in our lives. Whether it’s for a drama or for a classic coming of age film, the soundtracks of good movies always stand out.

There are some songs that you hear and go “oh hey, isn’t that in this movie?” These are some of those iconic tunes that you’ll remember from blockbuster hits.

Hit shuffle and be your own main character or rediscover that movie you’ve been wanting to watch again. These songs are just as memorable as the Hollywood films they’re featured in.