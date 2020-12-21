2020 may have been a bad year but at least the music was good. Artists that released albums early help us to remember the better times of 2020. Other artists took their extra time in quarantine to create amazing albums that helped define the year.
From Mac Miller's final album to Miley Cyrus' new rock sound, 2020 has been full of surprisingly good music despite the circumstances. The Reveille Entertainment staff came together and picked a few of the best albums from 2020. This playlist includes a few songs from all of the choices.
Look back on this insane year by listening to some music that will make you forget about the craziness that is 2020.