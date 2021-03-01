Ah, the good ole days when Hannah Montana was still on TV and One Direction was still a band. This week, I'm throwing it back to those prime childhood years from the late 2000s to the early 2010s.
From Disney Channel hits to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' debut album, our preteen years were stuffed with some iconic songs. Whether you're feeling nostalgic or wanting to satisfy your guilty pleasure of listening to Big Time Rush, this playlist has got it all.
Grab a Kool-Aid Jammer, flip on Disney+ and blast this playlist to bring back all those easy throwback feels of your childhood.