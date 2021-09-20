Ah another Monday. Whether your Monday is going great or you're barely getting by, we could all use a pick-me-up to start the week.
This week's playlist is all about those Monday blues, but with a twist. From actual blues music to songs that mention the word "blue" or "Monday," this playlist is a strange mix that somehow makes sense, and I promise you it'll take you out of your Monday funk.
