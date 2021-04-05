TikTok is one of the most popular apps right now. With thousands of songs on the app that are used as the background music on videos, TikTok makes old songs and indie songs big hits over night.
Here's an updated playlist of all the songs that are currently trending on the app. Finally, you have a whole playlist of the songs on your For You Page so you don't have to look it up yourself.
If TikTok has these songs stuck in your head, this playlist will allow you to listen to the full song instead of a 30-second clip.