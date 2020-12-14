With finals finally being over, it's officially the time to get ready for the holidays. Whether you've been celebrating since November or are just getting into the holiday spirit, this playlist has you covered.
From Christmas songs to songs that just have that holiday feel, this playlist will uplift your spirits. There's a blend of cozy classics and new holiday hits, that's sure to please all.
Whether you've been naughty or nice, gather around the fire with your friends and family and get into the spirit with these holly jolly jams.