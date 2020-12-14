Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.