It's time to start yet another school year, and it's good to be back in Baton Rouge. I've missed this city over the summer, so here are some songs I believe capture the true essence of the Red Stick.
Whether you're going into your freshman year or trucking through the start of your senior year, we can all agree that we've heard these songs whether we were at a tailgate or on a late-night campus drive.
I want these songs on repeat. From "Callin' Baton Rouge" to "Wipe Me Down," here's a full list of songs that remind me of my college years and get me ready for another fall semester.