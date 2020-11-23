Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and while you may have your meal planned out and covered, do you have a playlist to accompany it? If not, I've got you covered. Nothing says fancy meal like an easy listening playlist that plays softly while your guests chow down and chat with one another.
Just like your family on Thanksgiving Day, this playlist includes a wacky mix of songs that just make sense when played together. There aren't many Thanksgiving themed songs like there are Christmas songs, but there are some Turkey Day songs on this playlist along with other softer songs to compliment your dinner party.
It's stressful enough planning a family meal for Thanksgiving, especially this year, but this playlist is sure to get your holiday spirits up. Throw it on during your meal prep or play it as your guests line up to make their plates.