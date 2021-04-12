Good morning (well afternoon). Whether you've been up since the early a.m. or just woke up, you probably need something to get your day going.
Like a good cup of coffee, feel good morning music gets me motivated to start my day. Put these songs on for your morning drive or play them while you're trying to get out of bed.
These tunes will make you feel caffeinated and will put you in the best mood for your morning. Roll out of bed, hit shuffle on this playlist and grab a steaming cup of joe and you're sure to have a pretty awesome day.