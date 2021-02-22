Artists cover songs all the time. Some songs are just so good that they need to be recorded again. Sometimes these covers become a little more popular than the original, which gives a whole new life to the song.

This playlist is full of famous covers and a few deep cut covers that will have you rediscovering songs. From Whitney Houston to Cigarettes After Sex, this playlist has covers you've definitely heard along with some that might be new to you.

Whether you've heard these before or just found out that these songs were actually covers, this playlist is sure to peak your musical curiosity.