Before you enjoy the freedom of summer you have to fight. Finals are on the horizon but there is one week left before those battles. Utilize the time before finals to relax your brain even though dead week is not always dead. Clear your mind to accommodate for when you will soon put it in overdrive.
Here’s a playlist with some songs of a calming nature. They are not all slow songs, but they are all a pleasure to listen to while you are just chilling.
Whether you want to stare at a wall or sit out on the levee, you can kick back, relax and just nod your head to these bops.