On Wednesday, a plethora of music stars came together, virtually, to announce the nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Some artists swept categories, while others took to social media to talk about being snubbed.
Whether you agree with The Recording Academy or not, the nominees do a pretty good job of showing what popular music looked like this year. Artists with a notable number of nominations include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. There are also a few newcomers in the nominations like Harry Styles, Noah Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS.
This playlist will get you ready for the awards show which is set to take place in January of 2021. Give it a listen and decide your standout picks for winners in each category.