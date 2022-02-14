Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a significant other or a tub of Ben and Jerry’s, this week's Music Monday’s playlist is the perfect mix of songs to set your mood. With artists like Sade, Erykah Badu, Al Green, The Delfonics, Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, Father John Misty and Harry Styles, this playlist goes perfectly with either cuddling or crying.
Even if you are the type of person who is repulsed by Valentine’s Day as a capitalist ploy designed to make people spend too much money on chocolates, take a listen to these songs and let yourself give into all your lovey-dovey feelings.
However you're spending your day, just let yourself take a deep breath. Valentine’s Day is stress-inducing for singles and couples alike, so put on this playlist and let the anxiety melt away. Watch some romcoms, eat some bonbons, toast with some champagne and tell the ones you care for the most how much you love and appreciate them.
Contributions from Connor McLaughlin, Emma Jackimowicz and Madison Heydari.