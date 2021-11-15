Let's be real, middle school was awkward, but the music was iconic. College is hard these days, so I'd rather reminisce on the simpler times where my biggest problem was choosing between Bop and Tiger Beat at the grocery store.
This week's playlist is jam packed with all the middle school hits. It'll have you thinking that you've hit shuffle on your hot pink iPod nano, but don't worry, you won't need iTunes gift cards to listen to these jams. From One Direction to Taylor Swift (yes, I put “Taylor's Versions” of course) this playlist has it all. If college is too rough, why not go back to 7th grade for the day?
Sit back, relax, throw on some Ugg boots, stare lovingly at your old poster of Zac Efron and bump these tunes of the past.