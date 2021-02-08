Valentine's Day is right around the corner and whether you're spending it with some pals or your lover you'll need a good playlist. Old love songs really just hit different, and this set of songs is sure to give you a warm and lovey feeling whether you're single or taken.

From Sinatra to The Beatles, this playlist will take you back to the good ole days. Throw it on to get ready for date night or for a night in with your friends. Either way, Valentine's Day will rock with these songs.

Grab a few chocolates or buy yourself some roses and revive old romance with the voices of some classic crooners.

Grammy Snubs of 2020: The Weeknd, Halsey and other popular artists The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, airing March 14, is one of the most highly anticipated award ceremonies that celebrates the successes of variou…