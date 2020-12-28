Today

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.