If you're a Spotify user, you probably get a little excited to see your Spotify Wrapped. If you're not a Spotify user, Spotify Wrapped is a curated selection of music made for each user based on what and who they listened to the most that year.
Some people hate when others post their Spotify Wrapped on their social media stories, but I love seeing what people have been listening to. If you ever wondered what has been in the frequent rotation of the people who bring you the entertainment section, this playlist is for you.
This playlist has a wacky variety that shows how different our tastes are. The songs may not make a lot of sense together, but they're all good picks, nonetheless. Broaden your horizons and listen to some new music before the end of the year.