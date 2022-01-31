Curated by Emma Jackimowicz
In honor of the second season of “Euphoria” currently airing, this week’s Music Mondays includes a series of songs that encapsulate the angsty, unique sound created around the show’s gritty storyline. From more modern music by the likes of Frank Ocean to more vintage sounds such as Wu-Tang Clan, this playlist is as daring as most of the songs they have already used.
The series has featured original songs from popular artists such as Lana Del Rey, Orville Peck and even Depeche Mode, supporting the air of unconventional, coming-of-age-style treachery the show depicts. While a majority of the songs heard in Euphoria are designed specifically for the show by electronic/R&B artist Labrinth, the rest of the songs featured are perfectly placed to match the energy of each nail-biting or heart-wrenching scene.
Much like the "Euphoria" soundtrack, this playlist contains a similar energy to their already youthful-sounding and hard-hitting music selection.
Contributions from Connor McLaughlin, Madelon Davis, Tilly Sipp, Madison Heydari, Eddy Hage, EnJanae' Taylor and Jayden Nguyen.