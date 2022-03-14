Beaches, best friends and a week of freedom; spring break is the ideal week for us college students to let loose and go all out during the spring semester.
One of the best ways to celebrate this upcoming week is with a playlist that has all different kinds of energy. It doesn’t matter if you are spending your spring break in a tropical place or in the colder weather, it is essential that you listen to the best hype songs to put you in the party mood. Whether it's rap, pop, alternative or a classic, it is impossible to not have a good time with this playlist.
Including artists such as Mac Miller, Phony Ppl, J. Cole, Eagles, Duke Dumont, Kurt Vile and Snakehips, this playlist contains the perfect variety of songs to blast on the speakers and safely have fun with your friends!
Curated by Emma Emma Jackimowicz with contributions from Gideon Fortune and Madison Heydari.