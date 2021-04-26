It's finals week. While finals can be stressful, just think about how next week is summer vacation. Study hard, finish strong and get ready for the warm breeze of summer with these songs.
This curated mix of summertime songs has it all. From the classics like Jimmy Buffet to that new wave summer like Calvin Harris, this playlist encompasses countless summer hits from decade to decade.
If you're trying to get through finals by dreaming of beach days, then turn on this playlist. It's sure to make you work harder and give you that feeling of relaxing on a sandy beach towel.