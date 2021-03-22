Wake up and smell the freshly bloomed flowers. It's springtime. Besides the pollen and seasonal allergies, this season brings all the vibes.
From sunny mornings to golden hour afternoons, spring always knows how to make me happy. I've created the perfect playlist that literally screams springtime. From The Beatles to Rex Orange County, this playlist is perfect to play on evening strolls or windows-down drives.
Spring into the new season with these happy tracks that are sure to make the springtime even more of a vibe.