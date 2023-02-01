January is a month of new beginnings, kickstarting routines and still having hope for your resolutions.
For some people that means working out more and for others it’s trying new things. Some people have coined January as being “Dry January”. Dry January is when you go the month without drinking any alcohol.
Trying new things, such as mocktails instead of cocktails, can be scary especially with a culture so heavily centered around drinking. But as Dry January ends, you still have 11 other months to try out fun mocktails.
Maybe becoming the designated driver will be your new thing for 2023. I tried some of the most popular nonalcoholic cocktails from TikTok to see how they were:
Recipe by: Nutritionslyeasy on TikTok
@nutritiouslyeasy this is the mocktail ive been drinking on repeat #healthy #healthyrecipes #mocktail #alcoholfree ♬ Kiss Me - Sixpence None The Richer
3/4 with sparkling water
Dash of lemon juice
Lemon slices
Fresh basil
Synergy- raw kombucha ginger berry flavor
This mocktail gives off east coast vibes. The flavors together transport you to a coastal town as if you were on "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
The flavors meshed well together without being an overly sweet drink. If the basil isn’t something you regularly consume and want to leave it out, you can.Without it the drink has a more berry citrus flavor. With the basil it gives it a balanced sweet yet earthy flavor.
The rating for this drink is 7.5/10, only because kombucha isn’t my favorite flavoring, but still a great mocktail to try.
Recipe by: Join_Jules on TikTok
@join_jules Starting my damp january with this Pineapple Coconut Mocktail to help my reset for 2023 #dryjanuary #mocktail #drinkrecipe ♬ Beyond the Sea - Bobby Darin & Richard Wess And His Orchestra
4 ounces coconut water
3 ounces pineapple juice
1 ounces grapefruit juice
This mocktail is a great substitute for a morning mimosa. While it has other flavorings in it than what is in a regular mimosa, it feels like a morning cocktail.
The flavors mix well together and it’s just the perfect amount of sweet with the bit of grapefruit juice to give a slick kick of bitter. If you want to make this drink even easier to make, substitute out the coconut water and pineapple juice for some premade juice at the store.
You could try just regular orange/pineapple juice with the grapefruit juice, and this would become even more like a morning mimosa. The rating for this one is a 8/10, I really enjoy tropical flavors and morning mocktails.
Recipe by: Bevsbybeverly on TikTok
@bevsbybeverly Is anyone else still doing Dry January? #mocktail #dryjanuary #mocktailrecipe #bloodoranges #juice #drinkrecipes #dryjanuary2022 #noalcohol ♬ Fairy Fountain - Super Guitar Bros
0.5 ounces of maple syrup
Juice 2 blood oranges
Top with sparkling water
Garnish with a slice of blood orange
This mocktail is amazing. This drink will remind you of drinking an aperol spritz. You'll instantly feel like you’re lounging on a beach in the Amalfi Coast during summer break.
For the maple syrup the recipe calls for 0.5 ounces, but if you just put a squeeze in there it’s perfect. Any sparkling water will work but the best is just plain flavor or a blood orange flavor. These flavors don’t seem like they would work well together but in the end, they really come together into a nice mocktail.
The rating for this one is a 9/10, really enjoyed this mocktail being sweetened with maple syrup instead of a traditional drink sweetener.
On the nights you still want to go out but don’t really feel up to drinking, give one of these mocktails a try. Being the designated driver does mean you can’t drink alcohol, but doesn’t mean you can’t still have a cute mocktail to kickstart your nights.