School is in full swing, assignments are coming in from every angle and clubs and organizations are throwing all types of events. Don't forget to take time to slow down, meditate and get the sleep you need to take you through the rest of the semester.
Here are a few apps that can help:
1. Calm
Calm is a free app anyone can download to guide through relaxation.
When you first open the app, you are prompted to answer the question of why you chose Calm. The answer choices are centered around different things you want to improve in your life, like sleep, mental health and meditation.
Select relaxation assets are available completely free. There are in-app purchases and the opportunity to subscribe for $15 a month or a yearly charge of $70. With this purchase, you get access to Calm's entire library of calming music, breathing exercises and sleep stories from celebrities like Bob Ross and Matthew McConaughey. All these sounds and activities cater to exactly what you want to help you wind down.
Students can get a three-month free trial and discounted subscription price through Amazon Prime Student.
Similar to Calm, there is an app called Insight Timer. Insight Timer is, for the most part, free, but there is a premium subscription called Member Plus for $60 a year.
Insight Timer is more meditation focused. It allows you to choose the amount of time you want to meditate. It then gives you different sounds and guided meditations that fit within your allotted time. This is a great app to try if you’re just starting out on your relaxation journey.
Meditation Nest is a great app when you’re finding new ways to regulate your mental health. There are a lot of prompts that talk about reducing anxiety and stress or ways to improve self-love. You can use some activities for free, but there is also an exclusive membership for $16 per month.
4. Spotify
If you want something that is completely free, just with the annoyance of some ads, Spotify is your place to find relaxation.
Spotify has a playlist for just about anything. If you look up the genre "sleep," tons of playlists pop up to cater to exactly what you want for rest, relaxation and meditation.
One for example is called "Deep Sleep." This playlist has songs that are calming, slow in speed and full of ambient, simple sounds. The Deep Sleep playlist would help you drift off into a rejuvenating sleep.
Whichever app or playlist you choose, make sure to prioritize you and your well-being. School and college life can be stressful, so take time to drift off into a deep relaxation.