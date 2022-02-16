A spinoff series of the hit film franchise "National Treasure" is currently filming at Celtic Studios and locations around Baton Rouge.
The series revolves around a historical mystery in Baton Rouge and will feature sights and landmarks around Baton Rouge. Crews have already been spotted in south Baton Rouge outside Ideal Market on Burbank.
LIGHTS. CAMERA. ACTION! Movie crews are here in Baton Rouge this week, filming National Treasure the series that will premiere on Disney +! It’s all happening right here at the Ideal Market on Burbank! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/KFnWyEZpN2— Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) February 15, 2022
The series stars Lisette Alexis as an inquisitive, puzzle-solving teen named Jess Morales who sets off on an adventure to save a Pan-American treasure. Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in the series as a black market antiquities expert, stylish treasure hunter and shrewd billionaire in search of the treasure.
“If the story lends itself to characters following a historical mystery all through the town, so I feel like you can kind of deduce what sights would be used,” said Katie Pryor, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission. “Let’s just throw out some ideas, I’m not saying this is where they will be. We’ve got the Capitol, the U.S.S. Kidd, the old Governor’s Mansion, the Old State Capitol.”
Local casting agency, Caballero Casting, posted a casting call to their Instagram, @caballerocasting, asking for college-aged extras in a club scene.
In a statement, executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer said, “Bruckheimer Television is thrilled to film the "National Treasure" television series in the rich, cinematic community of Baton Rouge.”
Production on the film is expected to bring in millions of dollars to the local economy and create job opportunities for the local film industry.
@disneyplus National Treasure TV series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature is set to start filming in Baton Rouge mid-February. The production is scheduled to shoot into July and will bring millions of dollars to the local economy.@FilmBatonRouge #FilmBR pic.twitter.com/12rPOlGV63— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) February 9, 2022
“This project will create hundreds of jobs for Louisiana’s film industry professionals and utilize local vendors and services,” said Pryor. “The marketing and tourism value from the representation of our city on a major streaming platform is immeasurable. Furthermore, every project that films here helps further the opportunities for the existing and developing workforce.”
“Our community is honored to welcome this production to the City of Baton Rouge,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Our arts sector and creative economy is a key component of the foundation of our city and parish. This production is not only supporting our local economy, it is bringing our Capital City to the screen and showcasing all we have to offer.”