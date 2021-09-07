Fall always brings out some of the best and most popular television programs on cable and streaming services alike. This upcoming fall of 2021 has an extensive and diverse lineup of both new and renewed seasons of everyone’s favorite shows with the addition of some binge-worthy premieres.
Here is a list of some of the most highly anticipated new and renewed TV shows of Fall 2021.
1. “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Series premiere: Aug. 31
This long-anticipated series has been catching glances from both comedy and murder-mystery fans. The show centers around comedic pair Steven Martin and Martin Short and pop musician/actress Selena Gomez as a trio of neighbors obsessed with true crime podcasts who become entangled in a murder that occurred in their Upper West Side apartment. With this star-studded cast and compelling plot line, viewers are bound to be binging this 10-episode series as soon as it gets released.
2. “The Great” Season 2 (Hulu)
Season premiere: Nov. 19
If you’re a fan of Netflix’s drama series “Bridgerton” and have an appreciation for period pieces, it is almost critical that you watch this comedy/drama, historical fiction series so you can catch up with the up and coming second season. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning female ruler of Russia married to Peter the III of Russia, played by Nicholas Hoult. The series received rave reviews for its hilariously satirical screenplay and great casting and is 100% worth the binge-watch.
3. “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (FX)
Season premiere: Sept. 7
With previous seasons receiving attention for covering infamous cases such as the O.J. Simpson trial or the murder of Gianni Versace, the third season of this crime anthology will center around none other than the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Clive Owen and Edie Falco will play Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President and First Lady of the United States, as they grapple with the media frenzy from Bill sleeping with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, played by Bernie Feldstein. This season was set to be made back in 2017, but was eventually scrapped by creator Ryan Murphy and is finally making its way to television.
4. Succession, Season 3 (HBO Max)
Season premiere: sometime in October
This Emmy-winning series returns for a third season riddled with more family drama and the introduction of new cast members, such as Adrian Brody and Alexander Skarsgård. The series was supposed to start filming last fall with several delays due to COVID-19, but a Twitter announcement two days from HBO confirmed they will returning for a third season in October of this year.
