Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.