Each month new shows and movies are added to Netflix for us to all enjoy. This September, oldies but goodies are appearing, and you don’t want to miss out. Check the listings below to see the old and new productions being added to our beloved Netflix.
Romantic/drama movies:
Adrift (2018)
Wildlife (2018)
Love, Garaunteed (2020) Netflix original
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) Netflix original
Comedy Movies:
Barbershop (2002)
Due Date (2010)
Magic Mike (2012)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Sex Drive (2008)
The Producers (2005) (musical)
Classics:
Coneheads (1997)
Grease (1978)
Sister Sister (Seasons 1 to 6)
Documentaries/Docuseries:
My Octopus Teacher (2020) Netflix original
Waiting for “Superman” (2010)
The Social Dilemma (2020) Netflix original
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) Netflix original
A Love Song for Latasha (2020) Netflix original
Kiss the Ground (2020)
The Playbook (Season 1) Netflix original
A Perfect Crime (Season 1) Netflix original
American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix original
Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)
La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) Netflix original
America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2)
Ancient Aliens (Season 3)
The Universe (Season 2)
Food shows:
Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) Netflix original
The Chef Show (Season 2) Netflix original
Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) Netflix original
American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) Netflix original
Major Films:
The Devil All the Time (2020) Netflix Original starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson
For the full list of what’s to come this month head to whats-on-netflix.com. There is something for everyone to enjoy as we practice social distancing.