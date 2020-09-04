netflix logo

Each month new shows and movies are added to Netflix for us to all enjoy. This September, oldies but goodies are appearing, and you don’t want to miss out. Check the listings below to see the old and new productions being added to our beloved Netflix.

Romantic/drama movies:

Adrift (2018) 

Wildlife (2018)

Love, Garaunteed (2020) Netflix original

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) 

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) Netflix original

Comedy Movies:

Barbershop (2002)

Due Date (2010)

Magic Mike (2012)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Sex Drive (2008)

The Producers (2005) (musical)

Classics:

Coneheads (1997)

Grease (1978)

Sister Sister (Seasons 1 to 6)

Documentaries/Docuseries:

My Octopus Teacher (2020) Netflix original

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

The Social Dilemma (2020) Netflix original

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) Netflix original

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) Netflix original

Kiss the Ground (2020)

The Playbook (Season 1) Netflix original

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) Netflix original

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix original

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1) 

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) Netflix original

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2) 

Ancient Aliens (Season 3)

The Universe (Season 2) 

Food shows: 

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) Netflix original

The Chef Show (Season 2) Netflix original

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) Netflix original

American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) Netflix original

Major Films:

The Devil All the Time (2020) Netflix Original starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

 For the full list of what’s to come this month head to whats-on-netflix.com. There is something for everyone to enjoy as we practice social distancing.

