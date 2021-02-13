Valentine’s Day isn’t just for the lovers. The holiday of love can be dedicated to anyone: significant others, friends or even yourself. If you’re single or spending time with your friends this weekend, there are a lot of fun things to do to feel the love even during the socially distant times we’re in. Here are a few ways to celebrate your friends or yourself on Valentine’s Day.
Have a movie night
A movie night is a great way to spend time with friends for Valentine’s or Galentine’s. If you’re worried about watching a film with your pals during these trying times, try to watch one over a Zoom call, or use the extensions like Netflix Party. Hulu now even has a watch party option on the streaming service where multiple viewers can watch a program together.
Have a self-care day
Treat yo' self and love yo' self this Valentine’s Day. Self-care is so important, especially during stressful times. Put on a face mask, take a bubble bath, binge your favorite show on Netflix and get your favorite takeout; it doesn’t get much better than that.
Host virtual game night
Game nights are full of good times and laughs. Who says you can’t have a game night with a ton of friends during a pandemic? Start a zoom call and find an online version of a card game or have all your friends play along on an app. There are even apps like Houseparty that let you play games with your friends virtually while seeing them. Virtual game nights will bring competitiveness out even with everyone being socially distant.
Try a new recipe
Gather your roommates or cook for yourself this weekend. You shouldn’t have to travel far for a good dinner. This will save you a few bucks and allow you to chow from the comfort of your living room. Scroll through Pinterest or try a TikTok recipe and be your own chef.
Have a picnic-style potluck
Find an open space to have a nice meal with your friends. Have everyone bring something safe to share or have everyone bring their personal meal of choice. Distance yourselves with individual picnic blankets. This is a great way to see your friends and get some fresh air too.