Okoye Couture is a Baton Rouge line of handmade clay art and textile jewelry inspired by African culture and textiles.
Morgan Udoh is the designer and owner of Okoye Couture. In 2018, Udoh began using polymer clay and her artistic talents to design handmade clay art pieces. Inspired by some of the most beautiful aspects of Africa, each art piece holds a cultural context that you can wear.
After opening a fashion line full of elaborate and unique clothing options, Udoh decided to take her talents to the next level. She wanted something that was not only meaningful to her but was also fully handmade and thus Okoye Couture was born.
“I never recreate my patterns because each piece is a literal piece of art,” Udoh said about her jewelry.
Udoh began with making beaded cuffs and then expanded her collection to earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. It wasn’t until early 2019 that she got a handle on her concept and found a way to truly make her art come alive.
Udoh used her African ancestry to merge two of her passions—genealogy and art. Not only did she want to make jewelry as a creative outlet, but also give meaning to it. Each clay slab is inspired by a specific tribe, culture, or country in Africa. It’s Udoh’s way of making the continent come alive and reviving old, forgotten cultures.
“I feel like I am doing what I'm supposed to be doing,” Udoh said. “By highlighting cultures and countries on the continent I'm giving people more context to the beauty of Africa.”
Each premade design sells for $15. Custom order jewelry is around $20 or more depending on style and quality. Okoye Couture makes earrings for everyone, so that includes hypoallergenic and non-pierced ears.
Most earrings or necklaces can take about twenty four hours to create while larger works can take anywhere from a week to a month. To create your own art look you just choose a base style and colors then let Udoh make your jewelry come to life. Not only is her artwork elegant and detailed, but it’s something you cant find in any boutique.
Whether you need a game day inspired look or an everyday neutral pair of earrings, Okoye Couture has a style for every occasion. To view the full Okoye Couture collection visit @okoyecouture on Instagram or Facebook. Jewelry can be purchased and shipped when bought online.