If you’re looking for any excuse to go shopping but have to pinch pennies the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale the perfect sale. On top of the excitement of a great sale, all of the profits will be donated to charities in Baton Rouge and around Louisiana.
The Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Attic Trash & Treasure Sale this weekend at Former Royal Furniture Building 1900 Main St. From May 6th to the 8th you can find a wide variety of items at a low price.
However, if you do not intend to shop you can always volunteer. The program is welcoming anyone willing to lend a helping hand and in return, free lunch will be provided. Activities such as sorting jewelry, books, appliances, clothes, serving lunch, tagging items for sale, and more.
Lastly, if you do not have time to shop or volunteer, you can always donate items to the sale. You can give your donated items at the location of the sale Monday through Thursday (9 am – 3 pm) and Friday (9 am-noon).
The hours of the sale are:
Friday | 9am – 4pm
Saturday | 8am – 4pm
Sunday | 10am – 3pm
All items half price on Sunday.
To find out more about the organization and the sale head to innerwheelbr.org.