This past Monday, while we LSU students anticipated the conclusion to our football team’s perfect season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, lovingly (and not) referred to as the Oscars. While celebrated films like “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” and “The Irishman” received just praise, notable snubs for films like “Uncut Gems” and “Knives Out” were a little too hard to ignore.
In the Best Picture category, the surprises were few and far between, as “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood,” “1917,” “Joker” and “Marriage Story” all snagged nominations for the night’s top prize.
“Parasite,” considered by many to be the surprise favorite and one of the best films of the decade, garnered a Best Picture nomination, along with Best Director for Bong Joon-ho and Best International Feature Film, among several other technical nominations.
Acting favorites like Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker,” Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood” and Laura Dern for “Marriage Story” are among those nominated in the actor categories. Notable is Scarlett Johansson, who pulled a rare feat and became nominated for both Lead Actress (for “Marriage Story”) and Supporting Actress (for “Jojo Rabbit”).
“Joker” leads all films in this year’s slate with 11 nominations. “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood,” “The Irishman” and “1917” all follow closely with 10 nominations each.
PREDICTIONS IN MAJOR CATEGORIES
Best Picture
Nominees: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood,” “Parasite.”
My prediction: Although “Once Upon,” “The Irishman” and “1917” have all garnered their worthwhile praise and collection of awards, the general steam that it has been picking up as well as its SAG (Screen Actors Guild) win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion picture (usually an indicator of what will win Best Picture) leads me to believe that “Parasite” will walk away with this year’s top prize, becoming the first ever foreign film to win Best Picture.
Acting Categories
It will be an absolute shock if Joaquin Phoenix does not take home Oscar gold for his lead performance in “Joker.” Brad Pitt and Laura Dern seem to be shoe-ins for supporting roles in “Once Upon” and “Marriage Story” respectively.
The real point of contention here is in the Actress in a Leading Role award, where there is no clear front runner. While Renée Zellweger certainly seems to be a leading candidate for “Judy,” I think the Academy will show some love to ScarJo for “Marriage Story.”
Animated Feature Film
Nominees: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Klaus,” “Missing Link,” “Toy Story 4.”
My prediction: Though Pixar is a usual shoe-in for this award, “Missing Link” winning best animated feature at the Golden Globes is huge, and the momentum of such, I think, will carry it to the Oscar as well.
Directing
Nominees: Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood”), Bong Joon-Ho (“Parasite”).
My prediction: While all directors are worthy of this award (though some noticeable snubs are too hard to ignore here, *cough cough* Rian Johnson), and the all-male nominees is a little surprising given the amount of great films directed by women this year, Sam Mendes has this award in the bag. A war film captured in one take is right up the Academy’s alley.
Cinematography (not exactly a major award, but my personal favorite to discuss).
Nominees: Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”), Lawerence Sher (“Joker”), Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”), Roger Deakins (“1917”), Robert Richardson (“Once Upon”).
My prediction: Though a win for “The Lighthouse” is perhaps the most deserving on this list, “1917” and the greatest living cinematographer Roger Deakins should walk away with this one.
My Three Big Snubs
“Knives Out” deserved so many more nominations than the lone one it actually did for screenplay. Director for Rian Johnson, Best Picture, Supporting Actor for Daniel Craig, and technical awards like editing and cinematography seemed like no-brainers for the modern day who-dun-it.
Awkwafina and Taron Edgerton, both following Golden Globe wins, were shut out of the awards this year for “The Farewell” and “Rocketman” respectively.
“Uncut Gems” deserved, at the very least, a Best Actor nomination for Adam Sandler’s transcendent performance, but the gambling and crime thriller was shut out of this year’s awards.