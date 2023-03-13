The 95th Oscar's aired last night on ABC bringing award season to a close.

Viewers have a lot to digest after last night's Academy Awards.

Host Jimmy Kimmel made a grand entrance parachuting onto the stage highlighting one of the nominated films of the night, “Top Gun Maverick.”

Kimmel’s opening monologue consisted of your run of the mill bit with the occasional jokes regarding last year’s debacle between Chris Rock and Will Smith. Were Kimmel’s jokes about Will Smith repetitive or genius?

The winners of the night were the moment. Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress leaving the majority of Twitter in an uproar. Jamie’s win was probably the most shocking moment of the night.

On an emotional note, Ke Huy Quan won for best supporting actor delivering a touching speech thanking his family and leaving viewers at home with a few words of inspiration

“Dreams are something you have to believe in, I almost gave up on mine," Quan said. "To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

In addition to the acceptances, the Oscar's had a few musical performances.

Lady Gaga took the stage bare faced wearing an inside out t-shirt and skinny jeans, polar opposite of how she arrived on the red carpet a few hours earlier. Gaga sang a stripped back version of her song “Hold my Hand" featured on the "Top Gun Maverick" soundtrack.

The last performance of the night was a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Rihanna sang her song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther Wakanda Forever,” gracing the stage only a month after her Super Bowl halftime show.

Aside from the musical performances, laughs and tears, the most anticipated part of the night was who would take home the Oscar for the following categories:

Best Actor: Braden Fraser took home best actor for "The Whale."

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh took home best actress in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won seven, including best picture.