Arthur Price III had just turned down a spot on the LSU football team. He walked back to his car on the blazing hot afternoon, and while he was sitting there, he remembered the phrase “walk tall.” That became his motto.
Price went on to have a successful career in the 60-meter and 110-meter hurdles in track and field at LSU. Deciding to focus on one sport was a big decision for the athlete.
“I knew from that moment, life was going to change significantly for me,” Price said.
But he had no idea the hardships the next few years would bring. Price’s mother passed away from dementia in 2018. He dedicated the following track season to her but fell short of his goals. The next year, the athlete suffered a hamstring injury the first race of the season. One of his closest friendships ended unexpectedly. Then, the pandemic hit.
“Going through all that,” Price said, “I was, like. ‘Okay, I need a way to get all this out of me.’”
With no competitions and gyms closed for training, Price began to write his life story, “For the Man Who Walks Tall.”
“Initially, I was afraid to really, like, dive into my inner psyche,” Price said. “It took a little bit to be comfortable with, but I think a lot of closer people to me were like, you know, if you're writing a book, maybe something personal can possibly help someone out.”
The book helped Price sort himself out, too. Price said writing the book has made him more open as a person and helped him to move forward.
For five months, Price worked on his book. He went through old journals and elaborated on those writings to create ideas and chapters. With the turn of each page, he explored life-defining moments filled with grief, racism and identity.
“Accepting myself and accepting things that happened to me — pain, joy, all that stuff — really made me comfortable and appreciative of the things I’ve gone through,” Price said.
He said the book became like a love letter to himself. One that he hopes others can relate to and find inspiration in.
Julia Palin, an LSU mass communication senior who was on the track and field team with Price, said the book accomplished just that.
“I really think he did a great job of opening up and being vulnerable, explaining what he truly felt, what he truly went through,” Palin said. “I think a lot of people, especially like young boys, can learn from it and see that you can truly grow so much as a person and as an athlete if you just give it time and work hard.”
Price started his book at the beginning, going back to one of his first memories as a child: the day he became fascinated with kings. Growing up, he wanted to be a king. As he got older, he realized those illusions of grandeur could still apply to his life, only it meant something deeper.
“What actually is a king?” Price said. “Bravery, honor, you know, high sense of morals, devoting himself to helping other people, being kind, things like that, and on top of that, still being ambitious about what you want to accomplish in life.”
The 2019 LSU alumnus is now balancing a professional track and field career with online graduate school through Arizona State University. He’s no stranger to overcoming hurdles, both literally and figuratively.
“I feel like you have to be brave with anything,” Price said. “No matter what you go through — and actually, this is the meaning of walk tall. You don't have to get there fast, but as long as you get there, and have pride.”
“For the Man Who Walks Tall,” is available on Amazon.