It can be stressful trying to figure out where to go and what to bring to prepare for Mardi Gras for those new to Louisiana or not familiar with the parade routes in New Orleans.

New Orleans is known for its huge parades. The costumes are extravagant, the throws are fun and the energy is all positive.

Starting Feb. 3, parades are held every weekend leading up to Fat Tuesday. The week before Fat Tuesday, there are parades every single day. It can be overwhelming trying to pick which parades to go to with so many options.

Here is a list of the top five parades in New Orleans to check out this weekend if you are unsure where to go:

1) Bacchus

The energy from this parade is unique and makes for a good time.

Each year someone is named “Bacchus” to represent the Greek god Dionysus. This year, Bacchus LIV is actor and comedian Adam DeVine.

Bacchus will be on Feb. 19 in uptown New Orleans at 5:15 p.m.

2) Muses

When it comes to throws, Muses is one of the best. The Muses' hand-decorated high heels are highly coveted by most Mardi Gras goers.

Muses was the first all-female krewe to parade at night in uptown New Orleans.

This parade rolls after Knights of Chaos on Feb. 16. Since it does not have a specific start time, people often show up for the parades before it and spend the whole day enjoying the festivities.

3) Orpheus

Another fun experience for those in the city, the Krewe of Orpheus is the night before Fat Tuesday.

With students already out of school for the break and most people getting off of work before it starts, Orpheus is set up to welcome a huge crowd.

The parade consists of 38 floats and is known for having the most beautiful decorations, according to wgno.com.

As many frequent visitors of parades in New Orleans know, the joy that comes from the parades is not just the booze and free Mardi Gras beads. Appreciating the time and effort that went into putting together the truly spectacular floats is half of the fun.

Muses is the perfect opportunity for those new to Mardi Gras to see what can be created by the many artists in the city.

4) Rex

This parade is an understandable top pick since Rex is on the day of Fat Tuesday and is “The King of Carnival.”

This parade begins at 11 a.m. in uptown New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It is earlier than the previously mentioned parades, but it gives people time to spend the whole day celebrating Fat Tuesday.

This day of festivities can be overwhelming. If someone wants to experience Mardi Gras but not for the whole day, the Krewe of Rex is the parade to see.

5) Cleopatra

Early on in the season, the Krewe of Cleopatra rolls. This parade is one of the best parades to kick off the festivities.

It was created in 1972 by two twin sisters. In the parade’s early days, there were 250 ladies. That number has since grown nearly six times. With over 1,800 ladies, this parade has become one of the best super krewes.

This year, the Krewe of Cleopatra begins after the Krewe of Oshun on Feb. 10.

All of these parades have a unique background. The culmination of artists, musicians and performers has aided in making Mardi Gras a celebration worthwhile.

Mardi Gras is for anyone and everyone. And, if none of these parades are your cup of tea, there is a ton more to check out that may be right up your alley.

For more information about parade routes and times, go to mardigrasneworleans.com.