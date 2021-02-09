If anything, this place is sure to hit your sweet spot.
Andy’s Frozen Custard, located at 606 W Lee Dr, had its grand opening for the public on Jan. 25. This marks the third Andy’s location to be opened in the state of Louisiana with the others going strong in Bossier City and Lafayette.
This ice cream parlor’s specialty is, sure enough, custard. According to the Andy's website, their specialty custard "is always served within one hour after it is made." For those of you who are unfamiliar, custard is essentially healthier than your typical ice cream. Not only is it richer in taste, but custard is thicker, smoother and much better for your well-being since it uses a slower, more labor-intensive creation process that minimizes the amount of air blended into the delicious mix. Although brands may vary, ice cream typically contains more calories and less protein than custard.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant appears to be perfectly pandemic safe. While there is not an option to go inside and sit down to order, there is a drive-through and even a nifty little walkup window where you can order any of its delectable menu options. This makes it much easier to enjoy some cold custard on a beautiful day outside. The interior looks very vintage and visually pleasing with its immaculate red and white tile floors. It is certainly the perfect aesthetic that complements their supreme products.
Andy’s offers a variety of different sweet treats, including ice cream concretes, sundaes and splits. Luckily, I had the opportunity to visit the new shop and try out one of the ice cream concretes called the BootDaddy Concrete. This delicious delight has the option of either Andy's vanilla or chocolate frozen custard which is blended with Oreo®, creme caramel and hot fudge. Considering I had never tasted custard before, I was blown away by this flavorful feast for my taste buds. I loved it. Additionally, the restaurant offers shakes, malts, old-fashioned freezes, floats, custard bars and even sodas.
Having opened just two weeks ago, the restaurant is still finding its footing as a brand-new business. However, this is the case with most businesses that just had their grand opening. I think that within a week or two, Andy’s Frozen Custard on Lee Drive will not have any problems satisfying every one of their customer’s cravings for sweet, sweet custard.
More information on Andy’s Frozen Custard is available on their website here.