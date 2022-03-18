In many ways, Pixar’s newest film, “Turning Red,” is a post-modern period piece this side of Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” It does not follow the rules.
Set in Toronto in 2002, Pixar’s latest pivots away from its traditional Pixar storytelling by instead presenting itself as a nearly universal coming of age comedy/drama about curiosity, discovering yourself and the relationship between mothers and daughters. Though there is a specific target audience here too, which has unsurprisingly received a lot of criticism from angry Twitter trolls online, it offers a broader message that it is okay to not be in control. To me, it is about time that Pixar started breaking the rules like this.
Directed by Domee Shi who also made the short film “Bao,” her feature film debut follows thirteen-year-old Meilin “Mei” Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang. Lee is a Chinese-Canadian student, who goes about her days making straight A’s, hanging out with her besties, listening to boy bands, playing with her Tamagotchi and, most importantly, being a good daughter by helping out at her family’s temple. She tries her best to appease everyone, especially her mother Ming, and leaves room to be herself by hiding her personal interests from her family. But after her mother discovers her diary and many scenes destined to give off bad second-hand embarrassment, Mei discovers something new about herself – she can transform into a giant red panda.
“Turning Red” tackles a lot about growing up with topics like puberty and periods being front and center. Typically, these subjects are scrutinized in family films, but Shi and Pixar are here to break that narrative by being honest about something considered taboo.
Themes aside, I thought this was a good and very cute movie. I appreciate like how Pixar has transitioned from telling stories that need an antagonist to movies where the bad guy is literally just growing up or dealing with your family. It’s inherently more relatable and emotional in the long run. Having said that, “Turning Red” has a predictable story that doesn’t offer many new things to the Pixar legacy, but the journey to its end is very endearing. The characters are all charming, the animation is top-notch, and the attention to culture and authenticity is praiseworthy. Whoever said on twitter that Pixar is slacking should be put in social media jail because this was a good movie.
It’s also a massive shame that this did not premiere in theaters because I spent about an hour trying to decide if I even wanted to watch this. If I had seen it in theaters, there wouldn’t have been any time wasted or feelings of indifference about pressing play. That’s what I can’t stand about streaming - watching something at home loses all the commitment and experience of seeing it on a big screen. It is especially sad for “Turning Red” because it’ll resonate with so many people and that shared experience of seeing it in a theater with total strangers will be nonexistent. The element of seeing a movie that creators and artists tirelessly worked on to be seen by people far and wide should be displayed in a premium format, so just shoving it into your streaming service is kind of a missed opportunity. It’s a very poor move on Disney’s part, methinks.
I am just turning red thinking about it.