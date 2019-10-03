A taco is a traditional Mexican hand food formed by a corn or wheat tortilla filled with a variety of items, most commonly a meat such as chicken, pork, beef or seafood, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and garnished with salsa, sour cream or guacamole if you can afford it. It is a versatile dish, significant and it has its own holiday on Oct. 4 during National Hispanic Heritage Month.
If you wish to partake in the holiday but don’t know where to even start when cooking tacos or you simply don’t have time because there’s midterms to study for, do not fret. We’ve got you covered. Here’s how eateries around the University area will be celebrating National Taco Day.
Caliente Mexican Craving
The popular restaurant on Lee Dr. is debuting four brand new tacos on Oct. 4: the buffalo chicken taco, the Asian taco, the brisket mac & cheese taco and the s’mores taco. You can try one for free with a $10 purchase. Don’t choke on your tacos because happy hour is from 2 to 7 p.m. with two-for-one small or medium margaritas.
The Rum House
Alleged by some to be the creators of Taco Tuesday in Baton Rouge, The Rum House is celebrating with $3 select tacos all day, giveaways and live music starting at 6 p.m.
The Caribbean-inspired tacos on their regular menu include a variety of concoctions including the “Brisket” with chimichurri, BBQ sauce, cilantro and fried shallots, the “Jerk Chicken” with mango salsa, and the all-American “Drewbrees” with fries, brisket, queso and pico. All tacos are served on flour-corn tortillas with shredded lettuce and red cabbage, but can be made gluten-free with corn tortillas.
Superior Grill
Superior Grill is keeping things interesting with a mysterious special taco their Instagram says you won’t want to miss. Their menu includes the “Superior Tacos,” a ground beef or mesquite grilled chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes confection, as well as the more traditional “Street Tacos” made with mesquite chicken, brisket, duck, pork or grilled veggies with onions, jalapeños, salsa verde and cilantro.
Gov’t Taco
The new eatery inside White Star Market released a Spooktacular taco of the month for October, the “Tower of Terror-yaki,” with crispy chicken, smoked pineapple teriyaki, coconut/scallion rice, blistered shishito and roasted cashews. Try it on National Taco Day for an extra touch of scary good festiveness.
Taco Bell
To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is offering an a one-day-only $5 gift set with two “Crunchy Tacos” and two “Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.” Fill out the form on the website and you can gift this to your friends with a few clicks.
With National Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, the holiday couldn’t be more timely. The variety is plentiful and the margaritas runneth over. Whether you’re a tacos stan or you’re in it just for the chips and salsa, or queso or guac, you’re now equipped with the knowledge to celebrate National Taco Day.