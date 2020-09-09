Finally ready to take part in the indoor plant trend but still scared you’ll be a plant murderer? Don’t fret, down below are great tips to get your indoor plant collection started.
Pots, Please
When it comes to plants, drainage is super important to keep those pretty green things alive. Make sure to check the details of the plant you pick to see if it needs drainage. If so, purchase pots with holes at the bottom or your plant could get root rot from lack of oxygen, (which results in plant death).
Mud, Mud, Mud
The soil for your plants needs to be checked regularly. After purchasing the right pot for your specific plant, be sure to check if your plant likes dry or damp soil. Plants that like their roots to be dry definitely need a pot with draining holes.
Sunlight on her Leaves
Plants need light. However, for those in apartments or housing that lack great light, here is a list of plants that don’t need tons of light.
Golden Pothos “Devil’s Ivy” (the paler the leaves the more light needed)
Peace Lily
Peperomia
Snake Plant
I Need Water
Making sure your plant is water isn’t as obvious as it sounds. Not all plants require frequent watering so be sure to check how often and how much your plant needs to be watered. To check if your plant needs watering, you can stick your finger about an inch down to see if the soil is dry. If so, it may need watering.
Plants that are Easy:
Along with the plants listed “Sunlight on her Leaves,” here are more plants that are easy to keep alive:
Aloe Vera
English Ivy
Rubber Tree
Jade Plant
Spider Plant
Cactus
Succulents
String of Pearls
Tips Before Purchasing
Before buying a plant, take note of how much light the designated room receives in order to buy plants that fit that setting.
Most plants you purchase have tags that inform you of how much light and water is needed to keep it thriving. Make sure to check these tags, and if you lack information on a plant, check with an employee who can direct you to the perfect plant for your home.
Plants can be kind of demanding. They sometimes like to die with no warning, but do not be discouraged. With proper research and supplies, you are sure to find the perfect plants for your house.
If you want more information or inspo, head to Pinterest. Pinterest holds tons of information that helps any beginner start off on the right foot with their indoor plant garden.