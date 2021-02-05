Snacks are the reason for living. There are so many to choose from for different moods. Some days you are craving something sweet or salty. If you're like me, you would mix both with popcorn and ice cream. I swear it's good.

It's great to venture out to get more snacks that you would usually not see at other grocery stores. Here are two stores near campus that students can go to.

Oriental Market on Lee Drive

This small spot is my go-to for instant ramen and Asian snacks. It's so easy to get carried away at this store and pile on the snacks. I will also buy a pack of potstickers to enjoy for a midnight snack or as a side for dinner.

Their snack aisle is cool with snacks ranging from Pocky sticks to seaweed chips. My personal favorite is the Hello Panda chocolate filled cookies. There are also different kinds of Asian candies to enjoy.

In the fridge, you can get Ramune which is a tasty Japanese soda. You can also get Royal Milk Tea and Yogur de Savila.

The instant ramen is mainly the reason why I go to this store because of the variety. At other stores, they only sell one brand of ramen, but here I am able to get different packs of ramen for a good price. Neoguri, Chapaghetti, Samyang and MAMA noodles are my most frequent picks whenever I stop by.

Overall, this store is a great place to add new snacks to your pantry.

Ideal Market on Burbank

Ideal Market is another grocery spot to go to. They sell Hispanic products, and it is another great place for snacks. For sweets, they sell conchas, tres leches slices and flan slices.

This story is mostly about snacks, but Ideal is a big store that can be used for grocery shopping. They also have spices and produce for great prices. A college student can still cook good on a budget with spices like cumin, thyme, cloves and ground annatto. If you do not feel like cooking, you can still stop by for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Although, I mostly go for snacks like plantain chips. Plantain chips are a great replacement for potato chips, and they are better. They come in different flavors, and it is hard to pick out which one to buy.

I love both of these stores, and I always stop by whenever I need to go grocery shopping. I am always happy to venture out to find new food that I can snack on and cook at home.