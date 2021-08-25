It’s time to start another academic year. Whether it’s your first year of college or your last, here are some back-to-school essentials that any LSU student will find useful.
A Mask
Face masks are required for in-person classes this fall. Even if some of your professors are lax about enforcing masks, you should always wear one properly when in buildings. Some professors will even turn you away from entering their class if you do not have one. My tip is to always keep some extra masks on you to avoid getting to your class and finding out you are mask-less. Keep a bunch of cloth masks in your car to grab or keep a pack of disposables in your backpack.
A Water Bottle
I am guilty of always forgetting to grab a water bottle as I head out the door to go to campus. I found out Monday that an icy water bottle is definitely needed when walking from the stadium lot to class. It’s August in Louisiana and it is hot. It’s also important to bring one considering most of the water fountains on campus are out of order due to Covid-19.
A Rain Jacket or Umbrella
It may not rain in Death Valley, but it probably will when you’re walking to class. Always pack one even if it’s sunny outside when you leave because Louisiana weather is so unpredictable. Nothing is worse than getting drenched on your way to class or being stuck in a building because of pelting rain.
Caffeine
Let’s face it; this year may be the first time we’ve had an in-person class in almost two semesters. Being in the classroom means, you can’t put your computer on your desk during a Zoom class and catch some extra Z’s. Getting a little caffeine before school will help you stay awake and engaged in class. Whether it’s an iced coffee from CC’s or a canned Celsius, we could all use a little extra energy on our first day.
A Planner and Colored Pens
Starting in-person classes again can get pretty overwhelming. You can’t really coast your way through classes like we did when they were online. A planner is a great way to stay on top of assignments and class schedules so that you don’t fall behind this semester. Try and stick to the routine of writing classes down. Even though assignments are in your Moodle calendar, you never know when they’ll sneak up on you.