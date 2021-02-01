On Saturday morning, SOPHIE tragically passed away in Athens, Greece when the producer accidentally slipped and fell. SOPHIE was only 34.
SOPHIE was a trailblazer for the trans community. The producer's music and success was an inspiration and gave the trans community hope because they witnessed a trans woman breaking barriers.
SOPHIE was also impactful in the music industry. SOPHIE was able to change pop and electronic music as a phenomenal producer. The producer's sound was eccentric and distinctive, and it was easy to pinpoint that sound when listening to the songs that SOPHIE produced.
SOPHIE worked with other artists like Madonna, Vince Staples, Lady Gaga, Kim Petras, Charli XCX and many more. Charli XCX credited SOPHIE for helping her discover what kind of artist that she wanted to be.
SOPHIE pushed the boundaries of pop. I mostly thought of pop as manufactured and soulless, but SOPHIE brought so much life and joy to the genre that I wanted more. The producer's "OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES" changed my view of how pop music should be. That album had so much creativity, and it was so fun to listen to.
I remember the first time that I listened to the album. It was the winter of 2019, and I was listening to "Immaterial" on repeat. It was like discovering a world that I never knew existed.
The producer's music helped me venture out to more artists in the PC music scene, and it was refreshing to see pop and electronic music brought to new heights.
SOPHIE will be dearly missed, but SOPHIE's presence in music will still be felt by fans.