If you still haven't had a chance to settle the Chick-fil-a sandwich versus Popeyes debate, your time is up ... for now.

Popeyes tweeted Tuesday afternoon that they officially sold out of their chicken sandwiches until further notice.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

You can still indulge yourself with Chick-fil-a's chicken sandwiches on Mondays-Saturdays or even grab yourself a box of spicy chicken from Popeyes.