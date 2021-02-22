It’s Almost Backward, Bobby is Almost Free
Bobby Shmurda will be released from prison on Feb. 23, 2021, and the Knicks hat will fall back down to earth.
The rap game can now rest easy since the real king of New York will be back. Shmurda was arrested in December 2014 and sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and firearm possession charges in 2016.
Unlike the fake king of New York, Shmurda did not snitch and served his full sentence, excluding time reduced for good behavior.
GS9 affiliate Rowdy Rebel was released in December 2020 and released a song soon after. Fans hope Shmurda will follow suit and also release music after his release.
The rapper took to Instagram to thank his fans for remaining loyal over the years. "Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon," Shmurda said on an Instagram story post.
Shmurda’s hit single “Hot N****” propelled him into stardom and fans were distraught after he was indicted. The entire hip hop world has been eagerly awaiting his release since then. That moment is now only a day away. Free Bobby will be backward.